Vince Gill, Mandy Barnett, and Maggie Baugh Join 'Never Forgotten, Never Alone - A Night for The Wounded Blue'

By 2911 | Published: October 28, 2025
The Wounded Blue's mid-week benefit concert, 'Never Forgotten, Never Alone - A Night for The Wounded Blue,' is adding star power with Vince Gill and Mandy Barnett now confirmed to perform.

National media personalities Shawn Parr and Megan Alexander will co-host the evening, celebrating and supporting law enforcement officers injured or disabled in the line of duty.

Building on the previously announced lineup-Maggie Baugh, John Berry, Chad Brock, John Conlee, Buddy Jewell, Ronnie McDowell, Mark Wills, Darryl Worley and more, with openers Jennifer Grant and Billie Jo Jones (current contestant on CBS/Paramount+ series 'The Road')-the event pairs powerful performances with real-life stories from the front lines. All artists subject to availability. Find more details here

