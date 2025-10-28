Watch The Cribs' A Point Too Hard To Make' Video

The Cribs are today sharing new single 'A Point Too Hard To Make' alongside news of a huge outdoor show next summer, as they return to Leeds Millennium Square on 11th July.

The show also marks ten years since the band last performed in the Square, when they were memorably joined by Thurston Moore. 'A Point Too Hard To Make' is the latest track to emerge from the highly-anticipated forthcoming album Selling A Vibe, out 9th January. Pre-sale for the Leeds Millennium Square show begins this Wednesday 29th October at 9am. General sale begins this Friday 31st October at 9am.

Selling A Vibe marks their first full length release in over five years, with August's lead single 'Summer Seizures' seeing a deservedly passionate response from fans and media alike. Its follow-up 'A Point Too Hard To Make' pairs chiming guitars with the classically Cribs call-and-response dual vocal approach. That characteristic feels all the more poignant given the album's themes of rediscovering what's most important about their relationship, and the touching embrace between brothers Gary and Ryan at the end of the video.

Bassist and vocalist Gary Jarman comments on the new single: "All that 2000's damage, basically. Small-town romantics - years spent longing for connection, escape, excitement - given in abundance, for an entire decade. What do you do when the party is over? Where does it leave you? We will let you know if/when we get there. We've still got each other though. That's what this one is about, a bit of a kitchen-sinker, really."

