America's Got Talent All-Star Jimmie Herrod Plans Special NYC Show

America's Got Talent All-Star/Finalist Jimmie Herrod has just been confirmed for a very special NYC headlining show at 54 Below on Sunday, January 18th.

The set will feature selections from his soon-to-be-released album, PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES, as well as other favorite material. Special guests will soon be announced. Jimmie Herrod plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 18th at 9:30PM.

Herrod's first-ever full-length album: PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES is due out on November 21st. The set features exquisite jazz takes on beloved repertoire from Broadway/theater legend Stephen Sondheim. The material highlights Herrod's dynamic vocal range and the superlative countertenor stylings for which he has come to be known. PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES is co-produced by Herrod and Grammy Award-winning jazz musician/producer John Beasley.

Jimmie Herrod's upcoming tour itinerary includes more dates in the United States with internationally-renowned musical collective Pink Martini as featured vocalist (a position he has held for seven years). Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras around the world. These dates go through the first quarter of 2026, with additional dates to be announced. In between Pink Martini shows, Herrod will also be playing additional headlining dates, including with the Oregon Symphony and the orchestras of Vancouver and Detroit. More of these shows for 2026 will also be announced at a later date. Please see below for his current itinerary.

Jimmie Herrod is a vocalist, arranger, and composer from Tacoma, Washington living in Portland, Oregon. Herrod rose to worldwide acclaim on NBC's America's Got Talent after receiving the coveted "Golden Buzzer" and ending the competition as a finalist. After his time on television, he starred in the Las Vegas show America's Got Talent - Live at Luxor, and competed once more on the spin off series, America's Got Talent: All-Stars. Herrod has been seen and heard on Oregon Public Broadcasting; All Classical Portland; as a featured soloist on PBS, including the globally televised Joni Mitchell Songbook concert at The Kennedy Center; toured internationally for seven years with the renowned band Pink Martini, and is regularly featured with major symphonies across the US including the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, San Francisco Symphony, The Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony and Oregon Symphony to name just a few. Jimmie Herrod has released two EPs - his debut FALLING IN LOVE AND LEARNING and 2022's ELATED. He continues to headline concerts in venues across America in addition to appearances in Paris, France and other major cities around the world.

Related Stories

America's Got Talent All-Star Jimmie Herrod To Release Debut Album

News > Jimmie Herrod