Bywater Call Release 'Ain't No Friend of Mine' Video

Canadian Roots, Rock, and Soul band Bywater Call are excited to release their second studio single of 2025, "Ain't No Friend of Mine", along with an accompanying music video.

"Ain't No Friend of Mine" is a ripping, rootsy, blues rock anthem about betrayal and broken friendship. Inspired by the styles of Gary Clark Jr, The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, Marcus King and the Rolling Stones, the song boasts a driving rhythm section, smoky female vocals and searing electric guitar.

"We wanted to write something bold and confident, mixing traditional blues influences with a modern rock attitude" say lead singer Meghan Parnell. "The intention was to convey the strength in acknowledging hurt, letting it out, sharing it and then letting it go for good. This is reflective in the gang vocal yell in the chorus, which is meant to be freeing and powerful to sing along to."

The song was recorded at Palace Studios in Toronto, captured and mixed by Patric McGroarty, and mastered by Kristian Montano of Montano Mastering. The music video was shot in studio, by Zack Murray of Lightning House Media, who captured a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the track.

