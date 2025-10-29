Chxrry Shares New Single 'Groupie'

Rising R&B Pop star Chxrry (f/k/a Chxrry22) kicks off her next season with an infectious and irresistible new single entitled "Groupie" out now. On the love-drunk track, strings bring big energy to a sultry beat as Chxrry's hypnotic vocals command attention right out of the gate. She flaunts her range on this one, leaning into the higher register of her voice and embodying infatuation with her delivery. The momentum builds towards a chantable chorus, and she admits, "I'm a superstar, but baby for you I'm a groupie."

Once more, she distinguishes herself as an incomparable phenomenon primed for a massive breakthrough. Regarding the song, she commented, "'Groupie' is a conceptual portrayal of the intoxicating and irrational obsession that hits when you first like someone. The masked man represents desire itself - faceless because he could be anyone, he isn't a person so much as a feeling. Around him, you're both powerful and undone: the star everyone wants, but also the woman who craves to be wanted by him more than anything else."

Impressively, she set the summer off with "Main Character." The latter has eclipsed millions of streams and was the It-Girl song of the Summer. ESSENCE GU affirmed, "The self-empowerment anthem highlights confidence, encouraging listeners to unlock their inner strength and recognize what makes them unique. To own every room you walk into, you have to remember you're the main character." RatedR&B went as far as to declare, "Future R&B-pop star Chxrry proves she is the standout, not the stand-in." i-D summed it up best as "this is a pivotal moment in a breakout year."

"Main Character" bubbled up as a banger adopted by some of the most prominent women across culture. It soundtracked posts courtesy of Iman Hammam at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, LaLa, Love Island winner Amaya Papaya, Chloe Bailey, the Toronto Tempo, and none other than Chicago Sky WNBA star Angel Reese. Chxrry also wowed the audience during ESSENCE GU Kickback and Creators House at The Fillmore New Orleans in the middle of ESSENCE Festival of Culture with a knockout performance of "Main Character."

In February, she ignited this era with "Just Like Me." Beyond reeling in millions of streams, it received tastemaker applause. UPROXX christened her "one of the buzziest names in R&B at the moment," going on to rave, "Chxrry's snow-covered 'Just Like Me' video is red hot." ThisisRnB professed, "'Just Like Me' is sure to be spring and summer's banger, and it's a 'keep-on -top' of your favorite playlist." Not to mention, BET touted her among "6 Modern Artists of Ethiopian Descent Who've Made Their Mark In Music Industry."

Asserting herself as a dynamic performer, she recently captivated sold-out crowds up and down the East Coast on the road with FLO during their "Access All Areas Tour." Plus, Rema invited her on stage in the middle of his headline show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto while Destin Conrad also had her pop out at his show in her hometown too. Chxrry also made an appearance on the biggest album of the year-The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. She leaves the voicemail on "Reflections Laughing" (feat. Travis Scott, Florence + The Machine). Additionally, she turns up on screen in the music video for "Cry For Me."

When it comes to R&B and Pop, Chxrry is clearly the "Main Character" in 2025...Get ready for a whole lot more from Chxrry soon!

