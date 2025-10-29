Clay Walker's Band Against MS Gala Returns To Houston Next Month

Texas native and country music star Clay Walker will return to the Lone Star State to host the annual Band Against MS Gala on November 22. Established by The Clay Walker Foundation in 2012, the chart topping singer/songwriter has been dedicated to helping fellow patients diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.), and providing funding for research in hopes of a cure.

The gala will feature a seated dinner, top entertainment, special guests, and live auction at the Thompson Hotel. Individual tickets are available now, as well as event sponsorship opportunities. This annual celebration honors the M.S. community and the continuous work that's being done to improve the lives of those affected.

Walker was inspired to start the organization in 2003, after his own Relapsing-Remitting M.S. diagnosis in 1996. He set out to ask more questions about the disease, and find solutions of making day-to-day life easier for patients exactly like him. To date, the organization has raised over $2.6 million for families and M.S. research.

"Living with MS has taught me a lot about myself and the work that is needed to bring this disease to its knees. Our foundation is determined to make a difference in people's lives now, and to protect those who are at risk in the future," he says.

Walker is currently winding down a very busy year, as he is a featured headliner on Country Cruising this week and wrapping up his DRIVE ME SMOOTH nationwide headlining tour. In addition, he plays the Grand Ole Opry any chance he gets and will make his headlining debut at the Ryman auditorium on November 9.

He's already announced multiple appearances next year, including Tortuga, Two Step Inn, and Boots in the Park music festivals. Walker will also play Randy Travis in the new biopic, "Forever and Ever, Amen," currently in development. Folks can register for the event here.

