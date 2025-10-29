Down Cemetery Road Apple Original Series Soundtrack Released

Platoon has released the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Apple Original series "Down Cemetery Road". Out today, Wednesday, October 29th, the same day as the global premiere of the series on Apple TV. Listen to the "Down Cemetery Road" soundtrack via Apple Music

Oscar and Grammy nominated and five-time Emmy winning composer Laura Karpman lends her considerable talent to the original soundtrack for the series. "The music for 'Down Cemetery Road' was truly a challenge and a pleasure to compose, representing a fusion of diverse musical elements and storytelling techniques that create a complex emotional landscape mirroring the human experience," shares Karpman. "This ambitious work combines in-your-face percussion with large and profound English string writing, incorporating jazz references and film noir influences to create bold, direct rhythmic elements alongside lush orchestral arrangements."

Karpman employs sliding, haunting electronics as an atmospheric foundation, with multiple layers of keyboard instrument voices functioning as poignant connections throughout the soundtrack, all built upon a traditional classical passacaglia technique rendered in unstable phantasmal synths. "This composition represents my favorite maximalist approach," says Karpman, "utilizing multiple musical styles to serve the story's emotional truth, challenging boundaries between genres by combining classical orchestration with modern electronics, and complex harmonic writing with raw, visceral percussion, creating an immersive sonic world that supports and enhances the complex narrative of 'Down Cemetery Road'."

"Down Cemetery Road," starring and executive produced by Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Emma Thompson ("Sense and Sensibility"), and also starring Golden Globe Award and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson ("Luther"), will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes of the eight-episode thriller on Wednesday, October 29, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through December 10.

Composer Laura Karpman creates powerful, imaginative scores that push the boundaries of storytelling. Her bold, incandescent work spans film, television, theater, interactive media and live performance, reflecting an audaciously creative, prodigious spirit. Karpman collaborates with some of the most renowned filmmakers of our time, including J.J. Abrams, Kevin Feige, Steven Spielberg, Cord Jefferson, Nia DaCosta, Alex Gibney, Misha Green, Rory Kennedy, Kasi Lemmons, Laura Nix and Sam Pollard.

The last two years have been especially prolific for Karpman, including the release of the top-grossing "Captain America: Brave New World." Other acclaimed projects include "American Fiction" (Amazon MGM), written/directed/produced by Cord Jefferson, which garnered five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and for which Karpman received her first Oscar nomination for Original Score as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack; "The Marvels" (Marvel Studios); "Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed" (Max) for which she was Emmy nominated; "What If...?" now in its third season (Marvel Television for Disney+); and "Ms. Marvel" (Marvel Television for Disney+).

