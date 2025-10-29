Femme Fatale Share 'Bad Love' Video

Considering they made just one album in their lifetime, Femme Fatale left one helluva mark behind them, not only on their native 80s Sunset Strip scene, but on the glam metal scene the world over.

Still fronted by the effervescent Lorraine Lewis, Femme Fatale's first single after years out of the spotlight, "Living Like There's No Tomorrow," made a monster splash earlier this year; and now they're back with "Bad Love," a dynamite stomper that's accompanied by one of the most incendiary videos of the year. Directed by Vicente Cordero and shot by David Hernandez, it's a visual extravaganza that hits as hard as the song itself.

"And yes," Lorraine confirms. "That's real fire. We also brought in some incredible fire performers and even a real firefighter from the adult industry named Eva Angelina. Without giving too much away, let's just say the video is HOTTT!"

Written by Lorraine, guitarist/producer Steve Brown and guitarist David Julian, "Bad Love," she says, "is about that magnetic kind of connection you know isn't good for you, but you keep going back anyway.

"It's messy, it's addictive, and it's real. I wanted to capture that push-and-pull between desire and self-preservation. We've all been there. We see the red flag and still jump in headfirst... but if that red flag's on fire? Baby, that's your cue to run.

"I'm lucky to work with Steve," she continues. "He is always magic. Steve and David really helped bring 'Bad Love' to life sonically."

But Steve also brought in some heavy hitters for the track - the killer rhythm section of Joey Cassata on drums, and Sean McNabb on bass. Plus, what Lorraine so accurately describes as "a slaying guitar solo" from Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

The result is a truly pyro-powered feast for all the senses, with Lorraine looking and sounding as mesmeric as ever, and the band (with drummer Nick Mason dipping for Cassata) as electrifyingly assaultive as the song demands.

But how could they be anything else? As Lorraine say, "There's no faking that heat"

