Hawthorne Heights Launching If Only You Were Lonely 20th Anniversary Tour

Hawthorne Heights invites fans to join them in celebrating their acclaimed album If Only You Were Lonely in 2026 with a special 20th Anniversary Tour. Featuring special guests letlive. and Creeper, the tour's first leg kicks off on March 5th in Lexington, with stops to follow in: Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, and more. Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available on Friday, October 31 at 10am local time.

"The best thing about looking back on the last 20 years is that you can do it without the fear of the past, but with the reverence that comes with the time that has actually passed," shares front man JT Woodruff. "I feel like all of the noise of that time period was drowned out by the panic and stress that we were living under, when creating If Only You Were Lonely. The pressure of creating a 2nd album was almost too much to enjoy the magic we were creating, or even thinking about it as magic at all. While the fans never saw anything going on behind the scenes, If Only You Were Lonely is a true tale of triumph and tragedy that changed our lives forever. It has all the haunting hallmarks of a fairy tale and horror movie, but rolled into a tightly wound package of true life chaos. During all of that chaos, we never gave up hope, which is why we are happy to finally do a tour of this magnitude, to show our fans that life is an experience that will challenge every single emotion that you are capable of."

He continues: "That is how we are approaching the LONELY WORLD TOUR. We will be playing the entire album, with a career spanning setlist, that is a full-on rollercoaster ride designed to make you forget what you are going through alone, while hopping in the car so we can all go through it TOGETHER. Whether you are coming for a night of everlasting nostalgia, or prepared to exercise some lifelong demons, you will be in a room full of people who are ready to share this experience as life is supposed to be shared. TOGETHER."

Ahead of the upcoming anniversary tour, Hawthorne Heights will be on the road this fall for a number of headline dates in addition to supporting Chiodos on the All's Well That Ends Well tour this November and December. Fans can also catch the band on the E.N.D. Cruise in January, and at Sonic Temple Festival and UK's Slam Dunk Festival in May.

If Only You Were Lonely Tour Dates:

1/22-1/26 - Miami, FL @ E.N.D. Cruise **

3/5 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

3/6 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

3/9 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

3/12 - Denver, CO @ Summit

3/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/14 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

3/15 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

3/17 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

3/18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

3/21 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

3/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/23 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

3/24 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee (Half House)

3/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

3/27 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

3/28 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

3/29 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

3/31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/1 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

5/14-5/17 - Sonic Temple Festival **

5/23 - Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival **

5/24 - Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival **

** - Indicates Festival Date

