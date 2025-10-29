KC Bruner Casts 'Country Magic Spell' With New Single

Fresh-faced Country singer-songwriter KC Bruner today releases her alluring new single "Country Magic Spell," ahead of All Hallows' Eve. The ethereal and enchanting track finds Bruner in a siren-like state, luring in her love interest with charm and Country magic. Backed by Appalachian-style acoustic guitar and a folksy fiddle that seems to call from the Smoky Mountains, Bruner's velvety vocals stand tall across the low-lit tune.

"I wrote 'Country Magic Spell' after falling for a guy who didn't like Country music - which honestly threw me off... Call it confidence or delusion, but almost every girl has had that 'maybe I can change him!' moment at some point and mine was thinking 'if he falls for me, he'll fall for Country music too," shared KC Bruner.

The mesmeric track was written by Bruner and Cooper Alber (who produced the song) and follows the recent release of "Old Fashioned," a honky-tonkin' heater that tips its cowboy hat to the past while taking a swipe at today's swipe culture and the death of courtship. Its blend of tradition with modern sass landed on Spotify's All New Country playlist as well as Apple Music's Country Risers, Best New Songs (Country), New In Country and more playlists.

In 2023, Bruner moved from her hometown of Swisher, Iowa to Nashville with one of her seven siblings, planning to follow in her mother's footsteps as a hairstylist. She worked in a salon and dabbled with songwritings in her free time. Soon her hobby ignited into a passion-curious what the rest of the world would think, she created a new TikTok that showcased her creations and built a following. Now signed to Electric Feel Records as the label's flagship Nashville artist, Bruner released her first single "Bringing Home A Cowboy" in May and has since seen explosive growth on social media and in streaming with her TikTok skyrocketing more than 1000%. She has grown her listeners to more than 50,000 per month and garnered more than 500,000 streams across her first three releases.

