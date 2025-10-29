Kirk Hammett, Tommy Lee & Adam Clayton Collectibles Lead New Auction

Julien's Auctions' highly-anticipated "Played, Worn, & Torn" event storms back into Music City on November 20-21, set against the historic backdrop of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum inside Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. This year's two-day spectacular features over 800 remarkable pieces tracing the flashpoint moments, studio magic, and stage-shaking glory of rock and roll's most celebrated legends. Bidding opportunities are live now at JuliensAuctions.com.

Among a treasure trove of offerings are the personal collections of U2's Adam Clayton, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and Metallica's lead guitarist, Kirk Hammett. A portion of the proceeds from these collections will benefit MusiCares.

Adding to the excitement is the Gibson Gives Guitar Collection-a spectacular lineup of instruments benefiting Gibson Gives and headlined by a rare, custom-built Gibson CEO4, designed by Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian, and played on stage and signed by Hammett during the historic "Back to the Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's unforgettable final performance in Birmingham this past July.

"Our annual Played, Worn & Torn auction at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Downtown Nashville brings together some of the most extraordinary artist collections ever presented-including incredible artists such as Adam Clayton, Kirk Hammett, Tommy Lee and beyond," said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "These instruments and artifacts coming directly from the artists themselves represent the soul of music history, with proceeds from the Adam Clayton, Kirk Hammett, and Tommy Lee collections benefiting MusiCares, with additional pieces throughout this historic auction supporting incredible worthwhile causes including Teenage Cancer America, Gibson Gives, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

The Kirk Hammett Collection features over 150 guitars, storied awards, and stage-played instruments that shaped metal forever. The Kirk Hammett Collection includes:

1985 Gibson Custom Michael Schenker Flying V, photo-matched from Metallica's 2008 Tulsa concert-still bearing splatters of birthday shaving cream, a nod to Hammett's passion for guitar heroics and UFO/Scorpions lore. Estimate $10,000 - $15,000

"Lux Aeterna" Black Metal electric guitar used in the official music video. Hammett is also seen hand-carving Xs into the guitar's top in behind-the-scenes footage. Modeled after ESP's KH-2 design-the model most associated with Hammett. Estimate $8,000 - $12,000

Stage Played 1996 ESP Wavecaster electric guitar custom-built from clear Lucite and filled with colored liquid, famously used by Metallica's Kirk Hammett during the band's Load and Reload tours in 1996-1997. In 2021, Hammett revived fan interest with the Instagram post "The Wavecaster lives!" noting the liquid's color shift from blue to greenish-yellow. The instrument includes the original ESP case with fluid refill bottles. Estimate $8,000 - $10,000

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" Arctic Metal Guitar featuring original artwork by Kirk. Estimate $6,000 - $8,000

Nearly two dozen items from the personal collection of 22-time GRAMMY winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Adam Clayton - including 18 basses played on U2's legendary world tours-will be offered at auction for the first time. Highlights from the collection debuted in Ireland at the Museum of Style Icons (MOSI) on October 20, with the exhibit on view through November 9.

The Adam Clayton Collection includes: 2014 Sherwood Green Fender Adam Clayton signature Jazz Bass, played during U2's Innocence + Experience tour in 2015. Estimate $40,000 - $60,000

2001 Lakland Joe Osborn J sunburst bass, played during the U2's Vertigo Tour. Estimate $20,000 - $40,000

2010 Gold Sparkle Fender Adam Clayton Precision Bass deemed a "mistake" by Clayton's guitar technician due to the Jazz Bass decaled headstock. Estimate $40,000 - $60,000

Clayton's prized Fender Jazz Basses ranging from 1960s to 1970s models in Sunburst, Ice Blue Metallic, Lake Placid Blue and more

A truly unique selection of personal treasures from legendary Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is an added highlight of the event. These remarkable items attest to Lee's enduring legacy and unique persona, from notorious rock anecdotes to stage-worn fashion, jewels and milestone music awards.

The Tommy Lee Collection includes:

Infamous Signed Black Safe linked to the theft of Lee and Pamela Anderson's private tape in 1995, signed and inscribed by Lee, "This is the unsafe that ruined my life! Tommy Lee." Once stolen from Lee's Malibu home, the safe is an artifact of pop culture history. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000.

1995 Photo-Worn Gucci Jacket worn by Lee in London with Pamela Anderson in 1995 and again in January 2026 at Heathrow Airport. Estimate: $800-$1,200

Signed "Multi-Platinum" Dr. Feelgood Sales Award commemorating 5 million+ copies sold of Motley Crue's best-selling 1989 album, "Dr. Feelgood." Estimate: $1,000-$2,000.

Silver Bracelet - a wide, heavy sterling silver curb-link ID bracelet from the personal collection of Tommy Lee. It features a polished rectangular plaque with applied Old English letters spelling "CRUE." Estimate: $800-$1,200

Signed Schecter Tommy Lee Electric Baritone Guitar played by Lee as a solo artist and seen in performances and promotional images. Notable features include a custom finish, heavy gauge strings, and distinctive stickers; the guitar is currently non-functional. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000.

With this year's exciting edition of "Played, Worn, & Torn," fellow musicians, collectors, and fans can expect top-shelf highlights from the archives of Kirk Hammett, Adam Clayton, and Tommy Lee, plus exciting rarities from icons like Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Keith Richards, Jimi Hendrix, Tom Petty, B.B. King, The Beatles, David Bowie, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan. Each item tells a story of sweat, daring innovation, and legendary musicianship, making this auction a must-see destination for anyone longing to own a piece of rock and roll immortality.

Additional Auction highlights include items from:

Ace Frehley | Stage Played Psycho Circus and Farewell Tour Shooter/Rocket Launcher Gibson Ace Frehley Les Paul Custom, Sunburst with Photos. Estimate: $50,000-$70,000.

Keith Richards | Played, Photo Matched, and Signed 1960 Gibson Les Paul Standard, Sunburst electric guitar owned and played by Keith Richards during The Rolling Stones' 2007 A Bigger Bang tour. Estimate: $100,000-$200,000.

The Beatles | Band and Muhammad Ali Signed Page and Photo - A framed display featuring a humorous photo of Muhammad Ali feigning a knockout of The Beatles, signed by Ali, and a separate page signed by all four Beatles-Ringo, Paul, George, and John-all surrounded by small reproductions of Beatles album art. The photograph dates to February 18, 1964, when Ali and The Beatles met at the Fifth Street Gym in Miami Beach. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000.

Sabrina Carpenter | "Manchild" Music Video-Worn Peasant Top - A vintage cream gauze cotton peasant-style top worn by Carpenter in her 2025 "Manchild" music video. Estimate: $800-$1,200.

John Coltrane | Studio Played Ira Gitler Owned 1925 True Tone Alto Saxophone- A 1925 Buescher True Tone alto saxophone owned by jazz critic Ira Gitler and played by John Coltrane during the historic 1958 Gene Ammons All Stars recording session for Prestige Records. It includes mother of pearl keycaps, Berg Larsen mouthpiece, and is housed in a soft case. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000.

David Bowie | 1973 Photo-Worn Knit Top with Postcard- A black knit crop top with a checkered design worn by David Bowie in 1973 during the Ziggy Stardust Tour, including a memorable field photo in Scotland. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000.

Elvis Presley | 1964 "Kissin' Cousins" Album Cover-Worn Jacket with DVD- A red button-down wool jacket worn by Elvis Presley in the 1964 film "Kissin' Cousins," complete with original MGM tags and accompanied by a signed letter from his friend George Klein, a Certificate of Authenticity from Graceland, and a DVD of the film. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000.

B.B. King | Owned, Stage Played, and Screen Matched 1986 Gibson Lucille Electric Guitar, Black - semi-hollowbody electric guitar played by B.B. King on tours from 1987 to 1989. Notable features include mother of pearl block fretboard inlays and Gibson 490 pickups. Estimate: $50,000-$70,000.

Mark Lindsay | Cielo Dr. Desk - A pine desk with three drawers, stripped to a natural finish, originally purchased by Terry Melcher in 1966 for the home he and Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders shared at 10050 Cielo Drive, the site of the infamous Manson family murders in August of 1969. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000.

Related Stories

News > Julien's Auctions