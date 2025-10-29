Max McNown Launching The Cost of Growing Up Tour

Following a massive sold-out touring schedule this fall, Max McNown has announced that he will be returning to the road for his Spring 2026 headline run, The Cost of Growing Up Tour, today.
This spring, Max will bring his heartfelt storytelling and electric live show to stages nationwide, kicking off on March 20 in Charlotte, NC. The 20+ date run includes Max's debut at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium - which sold out instantly upon on-sale, leading to the addition of a second night - and his debut performance at Stagecoach Festival in April. Also woven into the tour schedule are three special shows in Florida where Max will support Parker McCollum.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 7, at 10am local time. Fans can get early access to tickets, including exclusive VIP packages, via Max's artist presale, which begins on Tuesday, November 4 at 10am local.
The Cost of Growing Up Tour will follow Max's 2025 Fall Forever Ain't Long Enough Tour, which has seen him sell out more than 30 shows across North America and will take him throughout Ireland, UK, and Europe this December. The tour is named for Max's expanded sophomore album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up) - a deeply personal 21-song collection released in July that has solidified his reputation for heartfelt storytelling and earned widespread critical acclaim.
At just 24 years old, Max is riding high on a whirlwind 2025 full of incredible feats. His mainstay 2023 single "A Lot More Free" was recently certified Platinum, and the lead single from his extended sophomore album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up) "Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)" was recently certified Gold. Together, the songs have notched over 500 Million worldwide streams to date and have earned Max his first Top 10 single at Adult POP radio and ongoing momentum at Country and Top 40 radio. This year he debuted at Lollapalooza following appearances at CMA Fest, Boston Calling, C2C, and other major festivals, while also delivering his first TV performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The TODAY Show.
DATE MARKET VENUE
March 20 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe's
March 21 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
March 22 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
March 24 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre
March 26 Estero, FL Hertz Arena*
March 27 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre*
March 28 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre*
April 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
April 2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium (2ND SHOW ADDED)
April 9 Oxford, MS The Lyric Oxford
April 10 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company
April 11 Lexington, KY The Burl Outdoors
April 14 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!
April 15 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
April 17 Columbia, MO 9th Street
April 18 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
April 19 Wichita, KS The Cotillion
April 21 Fayetteville, AR Ozark Music Hall
April 22 Oklahoma City, OK The Jones Assembly
April 24-26 Indio, CA Stagecoach
* Supporting Parker McCollum
