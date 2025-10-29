Pierce The Veil's 'Selfish Machines' Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Repress

.

By Clarion Call Media | Published: October 29, 2025
Equal Vision Records has launched a limited edition vinyl repress of Selfish Machines, the sophomore album from acclaimed American rock band Pierce The Veil.

Originally released in June 2010, the brand new re-press of Selfish Machines is being limited to 1000 units on dark opaque green with white splatter and 1000 units on white base with multicolor splatter.

Selfish Machines track listing: Besitos - Southern Constellations - The Boy Who Could Fly - Caraphernelia - Fast Times At Clairemont High - The New National Anthem - Bulletproof Love - Stay Away From My Friends - I Don't Care If You're Contagious - Disasterology - Million Dollar Houses (The Painter)- The Sky Under The Sea

These new variants are now available through the Equal Vision Records Store here.

