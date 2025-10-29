Randy Travis Teaming With Nashville Symphony For Special Show

Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has announced that his acclaimed More Life Tour will make a special stop in Nashville, performing alongside the Nashville Symphony on November 15. This one-night-only performance will take place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, bringing Travis' beloved catalog to life in a breathtaking orchestral setting.

The More Life Tour features Travis on stage throughout the evening, with special guest vocalist James Dupre and Randy's original touring band, and conductor Kelly Corcoran leading the Nashville Symphony for a truly unforgettable night of music.

Though Randy no longer performs vocally, due to aphasia from the stroke he survived in 2013, he will appear on stage alongside his wife, Mary Travis, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music throughout the show. Dupre and Travis's longtime band perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."

"The More Life Tour celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time-it's a gift to us to spend time with the fans, and our band, as James Dupre perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way," said Randy and Mary Travis.

"I'm thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I'm looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2025," said James Dupre.

Related Stories

Randy Travis Receives ACM Milestone Award at 18th ACM Honors Ceremony

Randy Travis Visits GRAMMY Museum Mississippi For Sold Out Members Only Event

Randy Travis Delivers 'Now Playing Vinyl'

Jacob Tolliver Covers Randy Travis Classic 'Honky Tonk Side Of Town'

News > Randy Travis