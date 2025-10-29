The Antlers Announces North American Tour

The Antlers - the much beloved band and recording project of singer-songwriter-guitarist- producer Peter Silberman - have announced tour dates in support of their latest album, Blight.
The first leg begins January 23, 2026 at Polaris Hall in Portland, OR, and goes through January 31 at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, AZ. The second leg begins April 10 at the Songbyrd Music House in Washington, DC and ends April 22 at Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 31, at 10 AM (local). Next year will also see the band embark on a series of EU/UK headline dates, beginning March 5, 2026, at Dolan's in Limerick, Ireland, and then visiting Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Brussels.
JANUARY
23 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
25 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
29 - South Pasadena, CA - Sid the Cat Auditorium
30 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
MARCH
5 - Limerick, IE - Dolan's
6 - Dublin, IE - Whelan's
8 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut's
9 - Manchester, UK - YES
10 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
11 - London, UK - EartH Theatre
13 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain
14 - Amsterdam, NL - Zonnehuis
15 - Brussels, BE - AB Club (SOLD OUT)
APRIL
10 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Funhouse
12 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
13 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
15 - Toronto, ONT - The Great Hall - Longboat Hall
16 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
17 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
18 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music
20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
21 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
