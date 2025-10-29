The Antlers Announces North American Tour

The Antlers - the much beloved band and recording project of singer-songwriter-guitarist- producer Peter Silberman - have announced tour dates in support of their latest album, Blight.

The first leg begins January 23, 2026 at Polaris Hall in Portland, OR, and goes through January 31 at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, AZ. The second leg begins April 10 at the Songbyrd Music House in Washington, DC and ends April 22 at Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 31, at 10 AM (local). Next year will also see the band embark on a series of EU/UK headline dates, beginning March 5, 2026, at Dolan's in Limerick, Ireland, and then visiting Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Brussels.

JANUARY

23 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

25 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

29 - South Pasadena, CA - Sid the Cat Auditorium

30 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

MARCH

5 - Limerick, IE - Dolan's

6 - Dublin, IE - Whelan's

8 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut's

9 - Manchester, UK - YES

10 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

11 - London, UK - EartH Theatre

13 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

14 - Amsterdam, NL - Zonnehuis

15 - Brussels, BE - AB Club (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

10 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Funhouse

12 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

13 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

15 - Toronto, ONT - The Great Hall - Longboat Hall

16 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

17 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church

18 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

21 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

