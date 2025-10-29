This Is Eli Young Band Documentary Now Streaming Online

From fraternity brothers cutting their teeth at the University of North Texas to 18x RIAA-certified hitmakers, Eli Young Band members showcase their journey and life-long friendships with short-form documentary "This Is Eli Young Band."

As the never-changing lineup of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson reminisce on 25+ years of honing their craft - from their first gig at a college bar in Denton, Texas to their breakout No. 1 "Crazy Girl" to supporting musical legends like Kenny Chesney on tour - the band takes a closer look at what's fueled their longevity as industry veterans and provides insights into the men who comprise the band.

"I love to look back over the years and remember everything we've been through and accomplished. You forget sometimes how crazy the journey's been," shares lead vocalist, Mike Eli. "I'm so glad to have an opportunity to share our story with the world."

Directed and edited by Jeff Ray, "This Is Eli Young Band" includes footage dating back to the band's first time in the studio together, along with exclusive interviews from long-time manager George Couri and Big Machine Label Group's founder Scott Borchetta.

The 26-minute short-form documentary reflects on the band's first record deal, four No. 1 songs ("Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," "Drunk Last Night" and "Love Ain't"), winning their first ACM Award (2012) and creating their 2025 album, Strange Hours.

Seeking both a fresh start and a return to their roots with their independent album Strange Hours, Eli Young Band sought out Panhandle House Studio in their hometown of Denton, Texas - the birthplace of the college friends-turned-bandmates' 2005 debut album Level, which spawned fan-favorites such as "Small Town Kid" and set the stage for the numerous hits that have followed in the 20 years since.

From feel-good singalongs and heart melting wedding anthems to pure, untamable romance and clever comebacks of love, they show the same stage-rocking Texas-country hitmakers fans know and love, undaunted and with new maturity baked in.

As the ACM Award-winning and CMA and GRAMMY-nominated band unveils their short-form documentary, they also continue on a celebratory road journey with their headlining Strange Hours Tour, underway now. The thrilling foursome return to their element - packing a live-show setlist.

Eli Young Band continues to prove what goes around, comes around. The band's primary goal - longevity - and crafting songs their children and grandchildren can be proud of.

