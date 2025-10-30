Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare

(Atom Splitter) For the first time ever, music icon Alice Cooper and magic GOAT Criss Angel - father and son - unite to create the Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime, WELCOME TO OUR NIGHTMARE, with all the smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your MIND! Immerse your senses; run for your lives. History will be made again in The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with this exclusive limited engagement partnership.
Welcome To OUR Nightmare! Are You Ready? Alice and Angel bring the smash hits to life: "Poison," "I'm 18," "School's Out," "You and Me," and more in an unprecedented ninety-minute revolutionary concert spectacle of magic, music, and mayhem.
Additionally, fans can take advantage of exclusive ticket add-ons, including a limited number of Ultimate VIP Nightmare Experiences with an up close and personal backstage meet & greet with Alice and Criss, and a Nightmare Collectible Package.
Welcome To Our Nightmare premieres in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be on sale Thursday, November 6 at 10 a.m. (PT), with an exclusive presale starting Tuesday, November 4 at 10 a.m. (PT). Tickets can be purchased via this location, or by calling (855) 234-7469.
