Ari Lennox Goes 'Under The Moon' With New Video

R&B star Ari Lennox transforms in new video for her electrifying single, "Under the Moon," out today via Interscope Records. Just in time for Halloween, the Erik Rojas directed video captures Ari and her date flirting across a late-night diner booth.

But as the full moon rises, things start to feel off, with Ari's suitor displaying increasingly erratic behavior. When the tension hits its peak, Ari flips the script in a twist that no one will see coming.

"Under the Moon" previews Ari's third studio album, Vacancy, set for release on January 23, 2026. Fans, critics and industry tastemakers have already flocked to the single, a staple across all the leading R&B playlists, and earned Ari the prestigious cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist.

The hotly anticipated Vacancy has already generated a pair of winning singles with "Under the Moon" and title track "Vacancy," which reunited Ari with GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox - the same team behind Ari's Billboard chart-topping, RIAA platinum-certified "Pressure" - for another magical collaboration that centers her soul-stirring vocals.

