.

Ari Lennox Goes 'Under The Moon' With New Video

10-30-2025
Ari Lennox Goes 'Under The Moon' With New Video

R&B star Ari Lennox transforms in new video for her electrifying single, "Under the Moon," out today via Interscope Records. Just in time for Halloween, the Erik Rojas directed video captures Ari and her date flirting across a late-night diner booth.

But as the full moon rises, things start to feel off, with Ari's suitor displaying increasingly erratic behavior. When the tension hits its peak, Ari flips the script in a twist that no one will see coming.

"Under the Moon" previews Ari's third studio album, Vacancy, set for release on January 23, 2026. Fans, critics and industry tastemakers have already flocked to the single, a staple across all the leading R&B playlists, and earned Ari the prestigious cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist.

The hotly anticipated Vacancy has already generated a pair of winning singles with "Under the Moon" and title track "Vacancy," which reunited Ari with GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox - the same team behind Ari's Billboard chart-topping, RIAA platinum-certified "Pressure" - for another magical collaboration that centers her soul-stirring vocals.

Related Stories
Ari Lennox Goes 'Under The Moon' With New Video

Ari Lennox Shares New Track 'Soft Girl Era'

Ari Lennox Returns With 'Smoke' Video and Single

News > Ari Lennox

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare- more

Reviews

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Latest News

Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare

Like Moths To Flames Return With 'Salting The Earth'

Devon Allman Plans Halloween Surprise With 'Dead Sea Scrolls'

Oasis Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Wonderwall'

Iron Maiden Expand North American Run For Your Lives World Tour

Kim Thayil Releasing 'A Screaming Life: Into The Superunknown With Soundgarden And Beyond' Memoir

Iron Savior Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover