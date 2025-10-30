Ariana Grande Marks 'Positions' 5th Anniversary With Reissue

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, in collaboration with Republic Records, announce the re-release of Ariana Grande's 'Positions (Vevo Official Live Performances)', in celebration of her album Positions fifth anniversary. Tracks include the audio from Ariana Grande's 2021 Vevo Official Live Performances of "pov," "positions," "safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," "my hair," "34+35" and "off the table (feat. The Weeknd)." Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Vevo has a long history with Ariana Grande highlights including her 2013 and 2016 "Vevo Presents" performances of "Dangerous Woman," "Be Alright," "Leave Me Lonely," "Everyday," "Side To Side," "Greedy" and "Into You." Ariana was one of Vevo's Top 10 Worldwide Most Watched Artists of 2020 and shattered the Vevo 24 Hour View Count Record in 2018 with her video for "thank u, next" with 50 million views.

"This was such a stand out collaboration and project for us, that we are thrilled to be working with the team on a re-release as part of the Positions 5 year anniversary." says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo, "With her power-house vocals and pure emotion these performances stand the test of time, they feel like they could have been taped yesterday. The same goes for the whole 'Positions' album with an energy and style that delivers in every watch or listen. This EP is a testament to the staying power of Ariana's music, artistic vision and impact on the industry as a whole. Happy five year anniversary to 'Positions' from all of us at Vevo."

Ariana Grande is an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated actress and Grammy Award winning musician. Grande was the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since The Beatles in 1964 with "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next" in 2019. At age 31, she has delivered six consecutive platinum-selling albums and earned over 55 billion streams while rapidly becoming one of the biggest pop stars of our generation.

She was most recently seen starring as Glinda in Part 1 of Jon M. Chu's feature film adaptation of WICKED opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, also with an all-star cast including Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum. The film premiered Nov 2024 and has grossed over $750million globally, making it the highest-grossing film ever based on a Broadway musical. Grande's portrayal of Glinda earned her an Academy Award,Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG nomination for 'Best Supporting Actress' and the film received Academy and Golden Globe nominations. Grande will return to her role as Glinda in the sequel WICKED: FOR GOOD, which will open in theaters on November 21, 2025.

