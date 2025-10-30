Becky G Documentary 'Rebbeca' Coming To Cinemas For Two Nights Only

Becky G is ready to reintroduce herself, not as the star millions know, but as Rebbeca, the woman still learning, healing, and evolving. Following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, "REBBECA" arrives in cinemas for two nights only on Dec. 10 & 13, presented by Live Nation Studios and Trafalgar Releasing.

Filmed during one of the most transformative chapters of her life, while preparing for her first-ever headlining tour and creating her debut Música Mexicana album, REBBECA finds Becky not at the peak, but in the climb. It's a story of growth, family, and forgiveness. Through intimate moments with her loved ones and honest reflections, she opens up about loss, love, and the uneven road of self-discovery. Created in the same season she recorded ESQUINAS, the film unfolds as a love letter to her Mexican-American roots and the people who shaped her.

The two-night global cinema event will open with a personal message from Becky to her fans and close with never-before-seen performance footage.

"This film isn't about perfection," says Becky. "It's about becoming. REBBECA was filmed in a moment of personal transition, when the questions were still louder than the answers. It's raw, it's real, and it's healing."

Directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Gabriela Cavanagh and executive produced for Live Nation Studios by Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino. Creature Films/Entertainment One executive producers include Mark Ford and Pat Lambert. Becky G, Alejandra Esquivias, Marc Jordan, Mecia Hollar and Benjamin Tischker are also executive producers, and Jessica James Batista, Vaughn Trudeau, and Laura Avila Tacsan are co-executive producers on the film.

"Live Nation Studios is eager to partner with Trafalgar to bring 'REBBECA' to cinemas worldwide. Becky G's powerful story, captured beautifully in this film, is so timely and resonates deeply with the universal themes of identity and healing," said Ryan Kroft, Head of Film & Television, Live Nation Studios.

"'REBBECA' is a testament to Becky G's authenticity, resilience and strength," said Kymberli Frueh, EVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "Her story is both timely and timeless, and we're proud to help fans experience it collectively on the big screen."

Tickets go on sale November 6. Full screening details will be available here- Fans can sign up now for more information.

