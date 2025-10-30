Bicycle Announce 'Long in The Tooth' Album and Release Show

(Earshot) Rising Boston emo outfit Bicycle Inn have announced their long-awaited new album, Long in the Tooth, out November 21. The release follows the recent singles "Ordinary Hell" and "Longsword (4th Place)," which marked the band's first new music in two years and reintroduced them with a sharper sense of purpose and sonic ambition.

"Long in the Tooth is about the traps of hero worship, the depths of religious trauma, and the desert of being caught up in the realization that this perfect world you've created in your head never truly existed at all," the band shares. "This is an album about the un-learning process you embark on after being freed from idealism. You've become older in every way possible. You're aware of the loose earth beneath your feet-how easily you can slip and spiral out of control."

Recorded over two sessions with Gary Cioni at Soundacres Studio (Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Prince Daddy & The Hyena) during 2023 and 2024, Long in the Tooth features guest appearances from Ryan O'Rourke (Innerlove.), Kyle Kinney (Excuse Me, Who Are You?), and Maggie Ciora, expanding Bicycle Inn's already rich emotional palette.

With shimmering guitars, soaring vocals, and lyrics that confront both the sacred and the hollow, the record captures Bicycle Inn at their most introspective and dynamic-bridging the ache of aging idealism with the spark of renewal that defines modern emo's next wave.

The band has also announced a special album release show on November 15 at The Industrial (Pawtucket, RI).

