Carrie Underwood The Highest RIAA Certified Female Country Artist Of All Time

Left to Right: Robert Femia (COO & EVP Business & Legal Affairs, MCA), Jackie Jones (SVP Artist & Industry Relations, RIAA), Carrie Underwood, Mike Harris (President & CEO, MCA) Katie McCartney (EVP / General Manager, MCA) and Stephanie Wright (EVP / Head of A&R, MCA) Left to Right: Robert Femia (COO & EVP Business & Legal Affairs, MCA), Jackie Jones (SVP Artist & Industry Relations, RIAA), Carrie Underwood, Mike Harris (President & CEO, MCA) Katie McCartney (EVP / General Manager, MCA) and Stephanie Wright (EVP / Head of A&R, MCA)

(MCA) MCA and the Recording Industry Association of America announce that Multi-Platinum, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood has become the highest RIAA Certified female country artist of all time with over 95 million units (22.5 million albums and 72.5 million singles) in the US alone across solo titles and collaborations.

"Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out," says Underwood. "I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have showed up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed."

"This monumental achievement solidifies Carrie Underwood's legacy as a generational talent and a true titan of the music industry. Becoming the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time is a testament to the unparalleled connection Carrie shares with fans and the enduring power of her artistry," says Mike Harris (President & CEO, MCA).

To celebrate this phenomenal achievement, Robert Femia (COO & EVP Business & Legal Affairs, MCA), Jackie Jones (SVP Artist & Industry Relations, RIAA), Mike Harris (President & CEO, MCA) Katie McCartney (EVP / General Manager, MCA) and Stephanie Wright (EVP / Head of A&R, MCA) presented Underwood with a plaque following her performance at the Grand Ole Opry last week.

Underwood's highest RIAA certifications include her 9x Platinum debut album Some Hearts, smash singles "Before He Cheats" (11x Platinum), "Blown Away" (5x Platinum), "Cowboy Casanova" (4x Platinum), "All-American Girl" (3x Platinum), "Church Bells" (3x Platinum) and iconic platinum and multi-platinum collaborations, including her most recent, "I'm Gonna Love You" with Cody Johnson (Platinum).

Additionally, Underwood's original holiday song, "Favorite Time Of Year," has been certified Gold, which was featured on her 2021 holiday album, My Gift (Special Edition).

Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 17 American Music Awards, 10 People's Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards. She has recorded 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has eight albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) - three of which she co-produced - have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x Platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005.

