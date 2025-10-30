Debbie Sings Shares 'Sunny Skies'

Operating somewhere between chaos and clarity, Debbie Sings is making recession pop for the restless. Bright, distorted, and emotionally unsteady in all the right ways. Already a cult name in Denmark and now stepping into UK view, the Berlin/Copenhagen-based artist shares her new single "Sunny Skies" via Big Oil Recordings, a delirious rush of chopped vocals, glittering synths and wired optimism.

Gaining early fans in the likes of Oklou (sporting Debbie's Merch at Coachella) sharing stages with JADA, as well as earning plaudits for a captivating performance at Roskilde Festival, Debbie arrives with a sound that feels both playful and vulnerable. "Sunny Skies" traces the moment when sadness flips into euphoria, when the tears dry but the world still tilts slightly underfoot.

Speaking on the track, Debbie Sings said: "This song captures the rush of feeling invincible - euphoric, untouchable - yet with an undercurrent of something hauntingly off-kilter. I wrote it during a time when my smile was finally returning after a long period of tears. The happiness felt ecstatic but restless, almost chaotic, and that tension shaped the sound: dramatic, uptempo, and emotionally charged."

Debbie wrote and produced the track herself, chasing a lo-fi, club-hearted feel built around saturated drums and chopped vocal layers that spill into near-chaos. The result is a song that dances at the edge of euphoria - a celebration that knows how fragile the feeling can be.

Split between the freedom of Berlin and the grounding pull of her birthplace Copenhagen, Debbie's past year has been a blur of movement, heartbreak and adrenaline. That energy feeds directly into her music, where DIY electroclash instincts meet a sharp pop sensibility.

On stage, Debbie expands that world with visuals by Signe Dige and performance artist Camilla Lind, bringing the messy catharsis of Debbie's writing to life.

With "Sunny Skies", Debbie Sings introduces herself as an artist chasing feeling above perfection, a new voice in European pop, carving beauty out of burnout. With far more planned for 2026, there's never been a better time to get on board.

Related Stories

News > Debbie Sings