Devon Allman Plans Halloween Surprise With 'Dead Sea Scrolls'

(BHM) Devon Allman has a few tricks-and treats-for Halloween with the surprise release of "Dead Sea Scrolls," the first track from his forthcoming ambient art-rock album nightvision, arriving January 2, 2026 via his own Create Records.

On nightvision, mystic rhythms, searing guitars, and song titles that nod to '80s sci-fi cinema blend with esoteric Middle Eastern imagery to create a soundscape that's both otherworldly and immersive.

Recorded at Allman's home-turned-studio during the COVID pandemic, the album also marks the recording debut of his son, Orion Allman, on synthesizer. Joining them are drummer John Lum and bassist Justin Corgan, both longtime collaborators in The Allman Betts Band and the Devon Allman Project.

Drawing inspiration from vintage '80s sonics and artists like The Police and The Cure, nightvision is a lush, cinematic exploration of sound. Equally suited for meditations or herbal vacations, it's an album that invites listeners to drift, dream, and disappear into its glowing nocturnal world.

"It's a sense of accomplishment to pull this one out of the vault after 5 years. nightvision is a very special project to me. I have always had a desire to write music for film, so this is a study into that dimension. Recording in the house was a trip, from capturing the drums in the foyer with microphones placed upstairs ala John Bonham, and even going after the Andy Summers sound with vintage Roland Jazz Chorus amps and Electric Mistress pedals. I used mostly shredder guitars like my Jackson 1987 "Jack Butler" (IYKYK) and my Suhr Modern Custom HSS. Additionally, having my son on synth was such a proud moment, as he really added some unique textures." - Devon Allman

In the first two decades of his recording career, Devon Allman has made one thing abundantly clear: he doesn't stand still. As an artist and performer, he's constantly evolving pushing boundaries, seeking fresh inspiration, and finding new collaborators. This restless creativity has defined his journey, driving him to explore different sounds and projects.

His discography reflects that spirit of motion. Alongside his solo work, Allman has released music with Honeytribe, the southern rock supergroup Royal Southern Brotherhood, and the Allman Betts Band. It's an ever-growing body of work that honors the rich musical legacy passed down by his late father, Gregg Allman of the legendary Allman Brothers Band.

Devon Allman embraces his role as a torchbearer for the next generation of Allman music. Those who've seen him live know his sets often include Allman Brothers classics, but he consistently proves he's more than an heir to that legacy. He's an artist in his own right, as well as an inspired bandleader and collaborator who continues to shape a sound that bridges generations and genres.

