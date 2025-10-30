Electric Temple Deliver 'Am I Damned?' Video

(MBM) U.S. based rock band Electric Temple is ready to stake their claim in the
classic hard rock/metal community. The up-and-coming band have premiered its new video for the single, 'Am I Damned?' in time for Halloween.
The impact is felt from the start by this combination of seasoned musicians as
there is some serious rock pedigree in the band - Andrew Freeman (Last in Line, Lynch Mob, Offspring) on vocals, Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) on bass, Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big, KIX) on drums, and guitarist/songwriter/producer Tony Childs (Shanghai).
The track boasts a musical arrangement whose driving guitars, powerhouse vocals and overall instrumentation pays homage to proper old school metal elements similar in sound and style to classic works from the likes of Dio, AC/DC and Ozzy, but with a modern production that gives a fresh and welcomed sonic twist by mix wizard Chris Collier (Korn, Whitesnake, Mick Mars).
The song's dark lyrical theme takes us to a journey within our own human condition, set up nicely from the start by the intro's heavy guitar riff.
