.

Gasket Release 'Purest Existence' Video

10-30-2025
Gasket Release 'Purest Existence' Video

(ASPR) Gasket have premiered a music video for their new single "Purest Existence". The song comes from their forthcoming self-titled debut that arrives on November 21st.

"'Purest Existence' is about rejecting the world around you and finding a place in-between to exist," shares vocalist Flynn Joseph Zimmer. GASKET have been doling out a perfectly executed and lethal mix of crusty punk, gnarly, old school hardcore, and grimy metal since their formation in 2022. They quickly hit the road, touring up and down the East Coast and honing their metallic chops.

Their filthy sound and DIY ethic caught the attention of Blue Grape Music, which swiftly signed the band. They released two EPS - Dull the Needle (2023) and Babylon (2024) - before hunkering down to craft their self-titled, debut full-length.

Related Stories
Gasket Release 'Purest Existence' Video

News > Gasket

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare- more

Reviews

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Latest News

Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare

Like Moths To Flames Return With 'Salting The Earth'

Devon Allman Plans Halloween Surprise With 'Dead Sea Scrolls'

Oasis Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Wonderwall'

Iron Maiden Expand North American Run For Your Lives World Tour

Kim Thayil Releasing 'A Screaming Life: Into The Superunknown With Soundgarden And Beyond' Memoir

Iron Savior Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover