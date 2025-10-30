Gasket Release 'Purest Existence' Video

(ASPR) Gasket have premiered a music video for their new single "Purest Existence". The song comes from their forthcoming self-titled debut that arrives on November 21st.
"'Purest Existence' is about rejecting the world around you and finding a place in-between to exist," shares vocalist Flynn Joseph Zimmer. GASKET have been doling out a perfectly executed and lethal mix of crusty punk, gnarly, old school hardcore, and grimy metal since their formation in 2022. They quickly hit the road, touring up and down the East Coast and honing their metallic chops.
Their filthy sound and DIY ethic caught the attention of Blue Grape Music, which swiftly signed the band. They released two EPS - Dull the Needle (2023) and Babylon (2024) - before hunkering down to craft their self-titled, debut full-length.
Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare- more
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Megadeth's Final Album To Include Metallica Classic
Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Teaming Up For Welcome To Our Nightmare
Like Moths To Flames Return With 'Salting The Earth'
Devon Allman Plans Halloween Surprise With 'Dead Sea Scrolls'
Oasis Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Wonderwall'
Iron Maiden Expand North American Run For Your Lives World Tour
Kim Thayil Releasing 'A Screaming Life: Into The Superunknown With Soundgarden And Beyond' Memoir
Iron Savior Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover