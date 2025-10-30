Iron Savior Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover

(C Squared Music) Hamburg's power metal masters Iron Savior return with a blazing new single: "Fame", their take on the iconic 80s anthem by Irene Cara! With roaring guitars, soaring vocals and a cinematic sense of grandeur, "Fame" perfectly captures the spirit of ambition and energy that defined an era, and sets the tone for what's to come on the band's upcoming album Awesome Anthems of the Galaxy, due for release in March 2026 via PERCEPTION - A Division Of Reigning Phoenix Music.

After reigniting their cosmic engines with Machine World - Reforged in 2025, IRON SAVIOR embark on their boldest mission yet. Awesome Anthems of the Galaxy transforms some of the most iconic pop hits of the 1980s into full-throttle power metal epics, combining nostalgia, passion, and the band's trademark precision and fire.

From the electrifying rush of A-ha's "Take On Me" and the thunderous drama of Phil Collins' "Against All Odds" to the cinematic pulse of Jermaine Jackson & Pia Zadora's "When The Rain Begins To Fall" and the adrenaline-fueled "Maniac" by Michael Sembello, IRON SAVIOR reforge pop classics into heroic, melodic metal anthems.

Frontman Piet Sielck comments: "After the huge success of the 2002 Condition Red bonus track "Crazy" (Seal), which was actually used in a HBO TV show, we have been asked by fans and medias almost constantly to do a complete cover tracks album. So... two decades later here we are!" quotes frontman Piet Sielck. "AWESOME ANTHEMS continues the transformation from pop-to-metal in Iron Savior style as started with Seal''s "Crazy" and Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams. We are absolutely proud of the outcome, which never looses the original vibe of the tracks but yet is 100% Iron Savior. Just listen yourself.. I guarantee a lot of smiles while doing so!"

With Awesome Anthems of the Galaxy, IRON SAVIOR fuse nostalgia and futurism, passion and precision, proving once again that the past can shine brighter than ever when reforged in metal!

Related Stories

Iron Savior Stream 'Machine World'

News > Iron Savior