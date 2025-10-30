Langhorne Slim Releases Video for 'Haunted Man' Featuring Greta Van Fleet's Sam F. Kiszka and Daniel Wagner

(MPG) Langhorne Slim released the official video for "Haunted Man" from his forthcoming album The Dreamin' Kind that will be released on January 16 via Dualtone Records.

The spooky video shot in a fog-filled haunted house was directed by Jordan Noel and features Greta Van Fleet's Sam F. Kiszka, who produced the new album, and Daniel Wagner. Both musicians will join Langhorne Slim next month on November 13 at Skinny Dennis in Nashville, TN for a special one-night-only performance of the new album.

About the new video, Langhorne Slim explains, "There's nothing like a fog machine and a group of friends to set a mood. So I got some of the best. Sam, Danny, Jordan, Lily, Alyssa and of course, the mighty fog machine. I referenced an old Motorhead video, more for spirit than style. Off into the night we went...

The song itself is about being consumed with self. To be consumed with fear and anxiety is enough to make one feel haunted and I'm tired of being a haunted man."

The official video follows the release of the propulsive "Rock N Roll," which arrived with an official video, and the banjo-driven roots anthem "Dream Come True."

Announced earlier this month, The Dreamin' Kind is Langhorne Slim's ninth studio album and finds the Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-based artist strapping on an electric guitar and embracing his longtime love of larger-than-life rock & roll. The album was produced by Greta Van Fleet's Sam F. Kiszka, who also plays across the album alongside his bandmate Daniel Wagner.

"When I'm at home, I'm usually playing acoustic guitar on the couch, and I don't have much opportunity to plug in and rock out," Slim explains. "Working with Sam and Danny gave me a chance to get loud. I'd introduce a riff and we'd all start playing, and it was f***ing beautiful. It reminded me of when I was real young, and I'd go to New Jersey and watch my cousin rehearse with his garage-punk band in his basement."

The Dreamin' Kind marks Slim's first album in more than four years, following 2021's critically acclaimed Strawberry Mansion - his Billboard 200 debut, filled with songs inspired by his life-changing decision to get sober from prescription pills and praised by Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR's All Things Considered. Around that release, Slim found himself opening for Greta Van Fleet in Connecticut. The Grammy-winning rockers were fans of his music long before he hit the stage as their opening act. "I remember hearing Lost at Last, Volume 1 for the first time, and it absolutely resonated with me," says Kiszka. "He has the conviction of 100 singers. He puts his entire body and soul into it. Rock & roll isn't a sound, necessarily. It's an energy, and he's got it."

