Morgan Wallen Launching Still The Problem Stadium Tour

(EBM) Morgan Wallen has announced his Still The Problem Tour 2026. Pre-sale registration for Still The Problem Tour is open now through Nov. 6 at 10pm local time at StillTheProblem.com. Public on-sale begins on Friday, Nov. 7 at 10am local time.

Promoted by AEG Presents - with the exception of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama show, which is produced by Live Nation - Wallen's 11-city, 21-date Still The Problem stadium tour will kick off on April 10, 2026 with two consecutive nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Wallen will play two nights in most locations, including stops at three major college football stadiums: Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan's Michigan Stadium and one night only at Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett join as direct support, with Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry and Hudson Westbrook as second-of-four and Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten as first-of-four. Support assets are available HERE.

Still The Problem is inspired by Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, which arrived May 16, 2025 via Big Loud/Mercury Records. I'm The Problem spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. It also became his third consecutive album to spend at least 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 - making Wallen the first artist in history to achieve that feat.

Internationally, the album debuted at No. 1 in seven countries upon release and became Wallen's first album to debut at No. 1 on the UK Official Charts, making him one of only five artists to debut at summit with a country album. In Australia, I'm The Problem became the longest-running No. 1 album by a country artist in 10 years, with three consecutive weeks atop the ARIA albums chart, while "What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)" spent five weeks at No. 1 on Australia's Country Airplay chart.

As with previous tours, a portion of every ticket sold will benefit his Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) - which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. Those donations enabled MWF to contribute over $600,000 worth of instruments to schools in need across U.S. touring cities in 2025, including Gulf Shores, Alabama, in addition to a $30,000 donation to the Toronto Blue Jays' Jays Cares RBI program.

Still The Problem Tour 2026 Dates:

April 10 || Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 11 || Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium w/ HARDY, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 18 || Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Zach John King

May 1 || Las Vegas, Nev. || Allegiant Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 2 || Las Vegas, Nev. || Allegiant Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 8 || Indianapolis, Ind. || Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King

May 9 || Indianapolis, Ind. || Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King

May 15 || Gainesville, Fla. || Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 16 || Gainesville, Fla. || Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 29 || Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 30 || Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

June 5 || Pittsburgh, Penn. || Acrisure Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 6 || Pittsburgh, Penn. || Acrisure Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 19 || Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 20 || Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

July 17 || Baltimore, Md. || M&T Bank Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 18 || Baltimore, Md. || M&T Bank Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 24 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

August 1 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

