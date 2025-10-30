O.A.R. Announces Three Decades Tour with Special Guests Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet, Lisa Loeb and KT Tunstall

(Live Nation) Legendary rock band O.A.R. has announced the O.A.R Three Decades Tour, an expansive North American run celebrating the band's remarkable three-decade journey.

In celebration, O.A.R. has released a brand-new single, "Where We Are Right Now," available today on all streaming platforms. O.A.R.'s newest track delivers their signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and uplifting energy, capturing the spirit of their journey as they launch their milestone anniversary tour.

"When we started playing songs together in a basement in Rockville, Maryland in 1996 we had big dreams of being a real deal touring band. We imagined playing our songs throughout the country, living life on the road, telling our stories to the world, " said frontman Marc Roberge "The fact we've gotten to live that life for the last 30 years is a testament to the power of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you - to every fan who made our dreams come true. We can't wait to see each and every one of you out there on the Three Decades Tour."

Featuring all of the band's career defining hits and a dynamic lineup of special guests including Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet, Lisa Loeb and KT Tunstall, the milestone tour will bring O.A.R.'s renowned live show to amphitheaters, arenas, and landmark venues across the U.S., kicking off June 19 in Vail, CO at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced tour will be available through the O.A.R. artist presale beginning Tuesday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale starting Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

O.A.R. Three Decades Tour Dates

+With Gavin DeGraw

#With Phantom Planet

^With Lisa Loeb

*With KT Tunstall

June 19 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater +#

June 20 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

July 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

July 24 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

July 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Bank at Highmark Mann +^

July 26 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront +^

July 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +^

July 30 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion +^

July 31 - North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery +^

August 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park +^

August 4 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +^

August 5 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater +^

August 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +^

August 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre +^

August 9 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +^

August 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic +^

August 14 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater +^

August 15 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +^

August 18 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD (on sale date TBD)

August 19 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater +

August 21 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater +^

August 28 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater +*

August 29 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +*

August 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +*

September 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +*

September 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +*

September 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center +*

September 5 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre +*

September 6 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +*

September 10 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor +*

September 11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +*

September 12 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater +*

September 13 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion +*

September 15 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

September 17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +*

September 18 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater +*

September 19 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center +*

September 20 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +*

November 12 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa +*

November 13 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live +*

November 14 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre +*

November 15 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando +*

Related Stories

O.A.R. Expand 'Stories of a Stranger' For 20th Anniversary

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Beacon Theatre Benefit Shows

Goo Goo Dolls and Marc Roberge Rock Tom Petty Classic On GMA

Rita Ora Recruits Fatboy Slim For 'Praising You'

News > O.A.R.