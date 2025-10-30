Oasis Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Wonderwall'

(PPM) Oasis today celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Wonderwall." Three decades since its first release and with over 3 billion streams, the song's significance, popularity and legacy continues to grow amidst the unprecedented glow of the Live '25 Tour.

A song with massive importance to so many, the significance of "Wonderwall" is hard to overstate. Originally debuted by Noel Gallagher on UK television backstage at Glastonbury, it's featured in countless lists of the greatest songs of all time and has soundtracked key moments in the lives of fans from all corners of the globe.

To mark the anniversary and announced today is a limited edition (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 7" Singles Box Set - a replica of the highly collectible 1996 CD cigarette-style box. The Box Set includes four 7" singles, featuring the 2014 remastered versions of "Wonderwall," "Some Might Say," "Roll With It," and "Don't Look Back In Anger," along with their original B-sides. Released December 12th, it's available for pre-order here. The box set follows the highly sought-after re-release of the "Definitely Maybe" 7" Singles Box Set last year, a limited-edition re-press of which is now available exclusively to pre-order via Amazon.

This landmark anniversary arrives shortly after the release of the (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which featured a brand-new unplugged version of "Wonderwall." Listen here. The deluxe edition charted at number 2 on Official UK Albums Chart and was described by MOJO as "Indestructible," with Record Collector adding, "This was the moment Oasis truly became the band of the people," and Uncut concurring that this is "Britpop's landmark."

Elsewhere, the Oasis' Live '25 tour has received unilateral praise and rave reviews globally and is widely regarded as "biggest rock comeback in history" (The Sunday Times). Oasis most recently kicked off the Asia leg of the tour, following Oasis-mania landing firmly in North America with Rolling Stone proclaiming, "Oasis finally conquer America." From Asia, the tour continues to Australia, Argentina and Chile before culminating in Brazil.

Also available to pre-order now is the 25th Anniversary Edition of Familiar To Millions - Oasis' first live album, recorded at their Wembley Stadium show in July of that year. Releasing on November 14th via Big Brother Recordings, it's available to pre-order now on 2CD and 3LP formats here with vinyl being made available for the first time since its original release in 2000. Exclusive limited edition 3LP formats include Official Store silver vinyl, Amazon red and black marble, and HMV blue vinyl with alternate colored sleeve.

REMAINING OASIS LIVE '25 TOUR DATES

Friday, October 31st- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 1st- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, November 4th- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 7th- Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 8th- Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 15th- Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 16th- Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, November 19th- Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 22nd- Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 23rd- Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

