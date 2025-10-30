Saint Harison Shares 'Ghosted' Video

Saint Harison returns with his self-penned track "ghosted," along with an official music video. Produced by Akeel Henry (Jazmine Sullivan, Giveon, Victoria Monet) and John Fellner, "ghosted" is Saint's first release since his critically acclaimed lost a friend EP released in 2023.

The track is a slow-burning meditation on emotional withdrawal and showcases his vocal experimentation juxtaposed against 60s soul influences. Over strings and spacious production, Saint's vocals ache as he lays bare the quiet sting of being left unseen-"If it's so hard just loving me, I'd much rather you ghosted me."

The accompanying music video, directed by UK duo DEADHORSES (behind Danny Brown's "Starburst"), juxtaposes the song's vulnerability with an eerie portrayal of the mental prison of being ghosted, highlighting the many emotions one goes through-feeling stir-crazy, trapped, and sucked back into losing one's identity over and over.

Speaking about the new song, Saint reveals, "'ghosted' really came as a surprise to me. I didn't know I was feeling that way about this person until I wrote it. But saying that, it's very me - like cut the bullsh*t and just be real with my energy. Maybe it's because I'm British or a Sagittarius-maybe both."

Hailing from Southampton, UK, Saint Harison quickly emerged as one of the most compelling new voices of our time. Influenced by Amy Winehouse and Frank Ocean, Saint Harison has earned acclaim from Rolling Stone and British Vogue, was named Apple Music's global Up Next artist and made his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following his viral COLORS performance of "ego talkin." His 7-track debut EP lost a friend (LISTEN) has surpassed 200 million streams worldwide and continues to resonate deeply with fans.

With a diverse musical palette of influences ranging from Roy Orbison, Pink Floyd, Frank Ocean to vocalists like Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and Jazmine Sullivan, Saint Harison's path in music has always been uniquely his and inevitable. His talent is one that cannot be boxed into any specific genre. With "ghosted," Saint's begins a new chapter ahead of his highly anticipated follow-up project, set for release in Spring 2026.

