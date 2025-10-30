Spaceship Landing: A Tribute to KYUSS Streaming Early

() The wait is over! Decibel Magazine is premiering "Spaceship Landing: A Tribute to KYUSS" ahead of its official release tomorrow, October 31st! 20 bands from around the world pay homage to the godfathers of desert rock, reimagining KYUSS classics in a fuzz-drenched celebration of riffs, psych, and sand-blasted energy.

The legacy of KYUSS - the pioneers of desert rock and the spiritual fathers of stoner metal - echoes endlessly across generations and continents. Now, over two decades after their final ride into the sonic sunset, a legion of underground bands unites to pay respect in a massive, fuzz-drenched tribute.

"Spaceship Landing: A Tribute to KYUSS" will be released October 31, 2025 by Witching Buzz and features 20 bands from across the globe, each offering a thunderous reimagining of a KYUSS classic. This is not just a tribute - it's a worldwide celebration of riff worship, sand-blasted psych, and raw desert energy. Stream the album here

Related Stories

Hermano Leak New Album 'when the moon was high'

Watch Hermano's 'Never Boulevard' Video

Nick Oliveri Takes Fans On 'Death March'

Mondo Generator Unleash 'Rubber Room'

News > KYUSS