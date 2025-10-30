.

TesseracT Preview RADAR With 'Tender' Live Video

(SSP) TesseracT have shared the new single 'Tender (Live At Radar)' alongside a new video. RADAR is the culmination of a fifteen-year journey that has seen TesseracT rise from underground beginnings to one of the most vital forces in modern metal music.

Set for release on December 5th, RADAR and the accompanying soundtrack RADAR O.S.T. will be available on a variety of video and audio formats including Blu-ray, CD and vinyl LP.

Filmed at Radar Festival 2024 in Manchester, the new concert film captures the band at a peak moment in their career, performing to a sold-out crowd and delivering a performance for the ages.

