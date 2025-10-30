The Damn Truth Share 'Be Somebody' Video

(Noble) Celebrated Montreal four-piece rock band The Damn Truth are pleased to announce their new single "Be Somebody" released by Spectra Musique on Thursday October 30th.The single is accompanied with an official music video.

"Be Somebody" was the first song we wrote for our current album 'The Damn Truth,' and the last one we recorded," says the Damn Truth's guitarist Tom Shemer. "When the final mix came through the speakers, our producer, Bob Rock, leaned back and said, 'F***, this is good!' We all felt it. There was this electric moment in the studio. Pure euphoria!"

Continues Shemer, "Listening to that mix, knowing the record was done, I felt this wave of pride and nostalgia hit me. It took me back to those late nights writing, digging into parts of myself I hadn't touched before. Be Somebody is the first track on our album, but it's really a reflection of who we are, and what we became when we made this record."

The Damn Truth released their critically acclaimed breakout album Now or Nowhere in 2021. Produced by the legendary Grammy Award winning Bob Rock (Motley Crue, Metallica, Bon Jovi). The band continued their relationship with Bob Rock on their self-titled 2025 self-titled album The Damn Truth which features the new single, "Be Somebody."

The new single dovetails The Damn Truth's November UK tour with special guests Nashville-based Southern blues rockers Parker Barrow. The tour kicks off on Wednesday November 12th at Norwich Waterfront Studio.

Related Stories

The Damn Truth Share 'Be Somebody' Video

The Damn Truth Release New Single 'Addicted'

The Damn Truth Plot UK Fall Tour

The Damn Truth Announce Bob Rock Produced Album

News > The Damn Truth