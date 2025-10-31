Blake Whiten To Rock Stadiums With Morgan Wallen Next Year

Rising 21-year-old country sensation Blake Whiten has been announced as an opener for four stadium dates on Morgan Wallen's 2026 Still the Problem Tour. Whiten will join the lineup for back-to-back shows at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (July 24 - 25) and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (July 31 - August 1).

Following a year of growing momentum, Whiten will bring his breakout track "Rollin' Stone" to the stadium stage. The song has been heating up, landing on marquee playlists including Spotify's Hot Country, Apple Music's Country Risers, and The Highway station on SiriusXM. Since its debut, "Rollin' Stone" has amassed over 64 million global streams, cementing Whiten as one of country music's rising stars.

Building on that success, Whiten recently released "Rollin' Stone (Full Band Version)", a reimagined take that elevates the fan favorite with a full-band arrangement, showcasing his signature blend of grit, heart, and small-town storytelling.

Whiten recently closed out his headlining Rollin' Stone Tour and shows no signs of slowing down. In 2026, he'll join Bailey Zimmerman for over 30 dates on the North American Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, before teaming up with Morgan Wallen for 4 stadium shows.

Blake Whiten Live Dates

Nov 21-23 - St. Petersburg, FL @ St. Pete Country Fest #

Feb 19 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %

Feb 21 - Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena %

Feb 26 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %

Feb 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center %

Feb 28 - Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena %

Mar 5 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

Mar 12 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena %

Mar 13 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK %

Mar 14 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center %

Mar 27 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater %

Apr 2 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena %

Apr 3 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center %

Apr 4 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center Arena %

Apr 9 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena %

Apr 10 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena %

Apr 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center %

Apr 16 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center %

Apr 17 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center %

Apr 18 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center %

Apr 30 - Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center %

May 1-2 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater %

Jun 4 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest %

Jun 5 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater %

Jun 6 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

Jun 10 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre %

Jun 11 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place %

Jun 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place %

Jun 18 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %

Jun 19 - London, ON @ Canada Life Place %

Jun 20 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre %

Jul 24, 2026 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Stadium !

Jul 25, 2026 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Stadium !

Jul 31, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field !

Aug 1, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field !

# Festival

% with Bailey Zimmerman

! with Morgan Wallen

