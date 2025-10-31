Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour

(fcc) Bon Jovi announced last week a series of global concert dates that will mark the band's much anticipated return to live touring with shows in New York, London, Dublin and Edinburgh starting in July of 2026 at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.
And due to overwhelming demand, the band has already added multiple shows - including today's announcement of a ninth and final night at Madison Square Garden along with a 2nd show at Wembley Stadium.
As reported last week, the tour announcement comes after a much documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.
Speaking to today's announcement, Jon Bon Jovi said, "There is a lot of joy in this announcement - joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience - I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I've spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!"
ALL TOUR DATES :
Tuesday, July 7 New York, Madison Square Garden
Thursday, July 9 New York, Madison Square Garden
Sunday, July 12 New York, Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, July 14 New York, Madison Square Garden
Thursday, July 16 New York, Madison Square Garden
Sunday, July 19 New York, Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, July 21 New York, Madison Square Garden
Thursday, July 23 New York, Madison Square Garden
Sunday, July 26 New York, Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 28 Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, August 30: Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park
Friday, September 4 London, UK, Wembley Stadium
Sunday, September 6 London, UK, Wembley Stadium
Bon Jovi Add Shows To Forever Tour
Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates
Bon Jovi: Forever Official Autobiography Released
Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour- Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release- Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video- more
Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more
Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour
Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release
The Funeral Portrait Announce Live Album With 'Voodoo Doll' Video
Watch Trivium's 'Struck Dead' Video
Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video
Florence + The Machine Cover Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'
Stryper Share 'On This Holy Night' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Vox Realis' Overkill Feat Members of Megadeth and Angra