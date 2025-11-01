Duff McKagan Releases Lighthouse: Live From London

(BHM) Duff McKagan has released his new live album and full-length concert film, LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON. The 19-track collection is available now in a wide variety of formats, including digital, CD Digipak, CD + Blu-ray Digipak (with live audio and the complete LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON concert film), 2LP 180g Black vinyl (with gatefold sleeve and ticket replica), and limited edition 2LP 180g Black vinyl (with live audio, complete concert film, gatefold sleeve, and autographed ticket replica signed by McKagan).

The album was recorded and filmed on October 5, 2024, during his sold-out Lighthouse Tour '24, before a sold-out crowd at London, England's historic Islington Assembly Hall, and sees McKagan and his band performing songs from throughout the iconic musician-songwriter's legendary career, including stellar renditions of tracks originally found on his critically acclaimed third solo album, 2023's LIGHTHOUSE.

Lighthouse Tour '24 saw McKagan lighting up sold-out houses across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, joined by his murderer's row of musicians, guitarist Tim DiJulio, guitarist/keyboardist Jeff Fielder, bassist Mike Squires, and drummer Michael Musburger, with live sound engineered by longtime collaborator Martin Feveyear. Recorded and mixed by Feveyear, LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON collects electrifying in-concert versions of such McKagan originals as I SAW GOD ON 10TH ST., LIGHTHOUSE, and the volatile CHIP AWAY (a personal favorite of Bob Dylan himself), along with breakneck performances of The Stooges' I WANNA BE YOUR DOG, The Crickets' (by way of The Bobby Fuller Four and The Clash) I FOUGHT THE LAW, and Guns N' Roses' classic YOU'RE CRAZY.

What's more, LIGHTHOUSE: LIVE FROM LONDON features a very special guest appearance by Sex Pistols co-founding guitarist Steve Jones that sees the two friends (and Neurotic Outsiders bandmates) joining forces for once-in-a-lifetime renditions of Johnny Thunders' CAN'T PUT YOUR ARMS AROUND A MEMORY and David Bowie's HEROES, the latter of which can be viewed now at McKagan's official YouTube channel. Stream the album here

