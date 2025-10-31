Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'

Australian DJ/producer CYRIL puts a new lens on Ed Sheeran's track "Camera" with an all-new remix. CYRIL is the Australian-born artist behind two of the world's hottest records of 2024 - his own song "Stumblin' In", and his remix of Disturbed's "The Sound of Silence".
Sheeran's song "Camera" - co-produced by ILYA (Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello), Andrew Watt (Post Malone), and Louis Bell (Justin Bieber) - reinforces Sheeran's mastery of balladry and lyrical depth. Directed by longtime collaborator Emil Nava, the official music video for the original song - starring Sheeran alongside Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor - portrays the early stages of a romantic relationship. Shot entirely on iPhone from the characters' perspectives, the video depicts the raw spontaneity and thrill of new love as they explore Croatia's picturesque Old Town, cruise on a moped, bar-hop into the night, and even share the stage at one of Sheeran's stadium shows.
Following the arrival of his global No.1 album Play in September and his Play - The Remixes EP earlier this month, Sheeran is gearing up for the release of "ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran" on Netflix, dropping November 21. Produced by Ben Winston and directed by Philip Barantini (Emmy Award-winning creator and director of "Adolescence," who shot each episode in one continuous take), it brings the same captivating filmmaking technique to this music experience. Ed will take viewers along as he spends one afternoon traveling the streets of New York City while performing his greatest hits - playing impromptu gigs on sidewalks and the subway, interacting with fans and unsuspecting passersby, and much more.
