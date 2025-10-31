.

Florence + The Machine Cover Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'

By SiriusXM | Published: October 31, 2025
(SiriusXM) Florence + The Machine stopped by the SiriusXM Studios to promote the new album Everybody Scream which was released today, Halloween (Friday, October 31.)

Florence + The Machine went live on SiriusXM's The Spectrum for a session performing multiple songs including "Sympathy Magic" and a mash up of "Which Witch" and Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra."

The Spectrum Session also featured Florence Welch talking to SiriusXM's Jenny Eliscu about her new music and more. Check out the full session here and watch mash-up video below:

Florence + The Machine Cover Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'

