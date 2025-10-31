(SiriusXM) Florence + The Machine stopped by the SiriusXM Studios to promote the new album Everybody Scream which was released today, Halloween (Friday, October 31.)
Florence + The Machine went live on SiriusXM's The Spectrum for a session performing multiple songs including "Sympathy Magic" and a mash up of "Which Witch" and Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra."
The Spectrum Session also featured Florence Welch talking to SiriusXM's Jenny Eliscu about her new music and more. Check out the full session here and watch mash-up video below:
Florence + the Machine Launching The Everybody Scream Tour Of North America
Florence + the Machine Share New Song 'One Of The Greats'
Florence + the Machine To Make 'Everybody Scream' For Halloween
Florence + The Machine Covers John Lennon Classic
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour- Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release- Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video- more
Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more
Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour
Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release
The Funeral Portrait Announce Live Album With 'Voodoo Doll' Video
Watch Trivium's 'Struck Dead' Video
Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video
Florence + The Machine Cover Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'
Stryper Share 'On This Holy Night' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Vox Realis' Overkill Feat Members of Megadeth and Angra