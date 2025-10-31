.

Ghostface Killah Shares 'Ancient Dirt' For Halloween

(UMe) Just in time for Halloween, Ghostface Killah of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan drops his latest track, "Ancient Dirt (L'Etrusco Uccide Ancora)," available today on all major streaming platforms. The single marks his role as narrator in Nightmare in Rome - a first-of-its-kind multimedia project uniting hip-hop, electronic experimentation, and Italian soundtrack heritage.

A collaboration with acclaimed Italian producer Lorenzo Senni (Warp Records) and historic soundtrack label CAM Sugar, Nightmare in Rome envisions a futuristic city split by the "Green Line" - where the wealthy New Urbe rises over the sprawling slums of Zuburrah. In this dystopian world, music becomes rebellion: an underground band performs from ancient catacombs to keep hope alive as society fractures around them.

Through Senni's reinterpretation of CAM Sugar's legendary film archive, "Ancient Dirt" bridges eras and genres, blending the cinematic power of Riz Ortolani's original composition "L'Etrusco Uccide Ancora" with Ghostface Killah's signature storytelling. Nightmare in Rome is the first-ever contemporary reimagining from the legendary CAM Sugar catalog, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.

"CAM Sugar is proud to present its first original soundtrack for a comic book with Nightmare in Rome, created in collaboration with Bonelli Editore, a project that bridges Italian film music heritage with the world of comics through Lorenzo Senni's experimental lens," said CAM Sugar. "'With Ancient Dirt,' Ghostface Killah transforms Riz Ortolani's cult theme into a dark, cinematic prophecy - a collision of past and future where sound becomes resistance

