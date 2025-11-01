GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Honors Trombone Shorty and Raises $201,000 for Music Education

(117) GRAMMY Museum Mississippi has announced that the "Brass and Bayou" 2025 Gala, which was held on Oct. 30, has raised a total of $201,000. Proceeds will directly benefit the Museum's education programs. The 2025 Gala was held at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Miss., and honored GRAMMY-winning artist Trombone Shorty with the seventh annual Crossroads of American Music Award. This year's Gala also Pass Christian Elementary School teacher Cherynne Wright with the sixth annualL.U.C.Y. Award (Lifting Up Children and Youth).
"It was such a special night filled with unforgettable music and generosity as we celebrated incredible GRAMMY winner Trombone Shorty at our 2025 Brass and Bayou Gala," said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. "We were also deeply honored to recognize our L.U.C.Y. Award recipient, Cherynne Wright, for her outstanding achievements and devotion to music education. Thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors and everyone who purchased a ticket and joined us, we raised over $201,000 for the Museum. These are vital funds that will help us continue our mission of inspiring and educating students about the power and value of music."
The 2025 GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Gala was presented by Quality Steel, with additional support provided by platinum sponsors Cannon Motors of Mississippi, Kirk Auto, the Paul Janoush Family and Whole Cellars Package Store. The event featured a special performance by Atlanta-based dance/music ensemble Tasteful Tea.
The Gala also included a special menu catered by chef Gary Lott., and a live and silent auction with items to bid on from GRAMMY-winning artists such as Taylor Swift, Eric Church and Trombone Shorty.
Established by the Museum's Board of Directors, the Crossroads of American Music Award honors an artist who has made significant musical contributions influenced by the creativity born in the cradle of American music. Past recipients of the Crossroads of American Music Award are GRAMMY winners the late Charley Pride and Jerry Lee Lewis, Bobby Rush, Marty Stuart, Keb' Mo', and Rosanne Cash.
The annual GRAMMY Museum Mississippi Gala is the Museum's signature fundraising event. Proceeds from this year's gala will benefit the Museum's education program, which seeks to use music as a gateway to learning by inspiring and cultivating creativity, critical thinking and self-expression.
