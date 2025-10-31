Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'

Just in time for Halloween, Jagwar Twin unveils new darkly twisted anthem "not your homie" - out now. Known for his genre-bending fusion of heart and chaos, Jagwar Twin continues to blur the line between light and dark as well as consciousness and shadow in his evolving universe. At the core of his cinematic universe are two archetypal forces: Sir Lucius and Roy. Together, they embody the eternal dance between the heart and the mind, the circus and the soul.
When asked for a quote about the song, Jagwar Twin replied, "Roy has nothing to say," he says. "But Sir Lucius says "not your homie" is for the ones who only answer my calls when the number's up."
Following the viral success of "Happy Face" (RIAA Certified Gold) and Top 40 US radio hit "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)", Jagwar Twin has earned over 1 billion global streams, 1 billion YouTube views, and 10 billion fan-driven viral moments worldwide. In 2024, he supported Thirty Seconds to Mars on their global arena tour.
As a songwriter and producer, Jagwar Twin's collaborations span music and film - from Lana Del Rey's "Say Yes to Heaven" and "Big Eyes" (the title track for Tim Burton's 2014 film) to Travis Barker, Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots), Alesso, Martin Garrix, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Avril Lavigne.
