Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video

(Napalm Records) Jinjer are mere hours away from kicking off their massive North American tour with Trivium. To prepare fans for what's to come, the Ukrainian four-piece has released a live video for "Duel", the title track from their latest release, out earlier this year.
Filmed on February 23 at their performance in Sydney, Australia, the video captures JINJER's relentless energy, musical prowess and commanding stage presence, with Tatiana Shmayluk delivering a particularly fierce and unforgettable vocal performance.
JINJER have also announced their performance at Indonesia's biggest metal festival: HAMMERSONIC FEST, taking place in May 2026 in Jakarta. Their North American tour with Trivium, starts today in Myrtle Beach, SC and spans a total of six weeks through its final stop in Orlando, FL on December 14. Shortly after, the Ukrainian quartet will set out on their first European and UK headline tour in 6 years, hitting 31 cities across the continent from January 23 to March 2, 2026, with special guests Unprocessed and Textures.
The new video for "Duel" marks the phase of Jinjer's world tour which will see them adding more and more dates soon.
