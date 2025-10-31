John Carter Cash Shares 'The Lover's Secret'

Two-time Grammy Award winner and acclaimed producer John Carter Cash has release his latest single, "The Lover's Secret," marking the first chapter in his decade-long, mythic narrative project Into the Sea with My Love.

Although thematically connected to his recent album Pineapple John, "The Lover's Secret" is a standalone single that continues to explore the record's undercurrents of love, longing, and the eternal pull of the sea. Written by Cash and co-produced with Matt Combs, the song invites listeners into a mystical world filled with passion, peril, and the deep's haunting mysteries.

Within the lore that began with Pineapple John, the track tells the story of a young sailor ensnared by fate. Surrounded by pirates on a whaling ship, the crew's reckless greed for the ocean's bounty leads to ruin when a great beast rises from the depths to destroy their vessel-leaving only the sailor alive. Washed ashore, he encounters a dark-haired maiden whose song lures him closer until he succumbs to her siren's call.

"The Lover's Secret" sets the stage for Into the Sea with My Love, a sweeping artistic project nearly a decade in the making. With its poetic lyricism, cinematic storytelling, and sonic textures blending folk, Americana, and mythic fantasy, the artist once again showcases his ability to fuse timeless tradition with boundless imagination.

"Into the Sea with My Love is a folk-rock, classical Appalachian opera," explains Cash. "It was written as a stage performance, so creating the video took a very different turn. I wanted to capture the tale's imagery visually, so I collaborated with an animated AI director. While none of the music incorporates AI, the video does-offering an opportunity to step into the gothic, mythical landscape of this fantastical story."

"This story has lived within me for years," he continues. "'The Lover's Secret' is only the beginning of a much larger journey-a tale of love, loss, and the call of the sea that will unfold piece by piece. It's a dreamscape that connects myth to heart."

Cash's most recent full-length project, Pineapple John, a concept-driven album praised for its rich narrative and emotional depth, is available now via Avondale Records/The Orchard.

About John Carter Cash: Growing up among one of country music's most iconic families, John Carter Cash has carried forward the heritage of his parents, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, while forging his own distinct artistic path. An accomplished producer, musician, and author, he has produced hundreds of recordings for artists including Loretta Lynn, Elvis Costello, Jamey Johnson, Chris Cornell, George Jones, Jewel, Mavis Staples, Brooks & Dunn, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, and many more.

In addition to winning two Grammy Awards, Cash has contributed to six Grammy-winning projects as a producer, writer, or collaborator-cementing his influence on the landscape of American music. The grandson of Maybelle Carter and caretaker of the Carter-Cash legacy, John Carter continues to honor his family's storied history while expanding its creative horizon.

He and his wife, artist Ana Cristina Cash, own and operate Cash Cabin Enterprises, LLC, based in Hendersonville, Tennessee - a creative haven where timeless artistry continues to thrive.

