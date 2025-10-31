Kaitlin Butts Gives Jimmy Eats World's 'The Middle' A Country Makeover

Gaining traction as one of country music's fastest-rising artists, acclaimed Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and performer Kaitlin Butts will unveil her new Yeehaw Sessions EP on November 14, 2025. It notably marks the celebrated rising star's debut under her recently minted deal with Republic Records.

"From releasing my album over a year ago as an independent artist, to having a viral song, to now signing a record deal with such a prestigious label like Republic Records, the journey has felt nothing short of surreal," shares Butts. "I'm so inspired by the Republic team and how their vision aligns with the dreams that I've always had for myself."

Kicking off this next chapter in earnest, she just shared a powerfully moving cover of the Jimmy Eat World classic "The Middle" giving fans the first taste of the forthcoming EP.

The woman declared "unafraid to test boundaries," by Rolling Stone, spikes this pop-punk staple with serious Oklahoma soul. Stripping back the arrangement back to bare acoustic guitar, slide, fiddle, and dobro, her vocals especially shine as she delivers the instantly recognizable hook with a whole lot of heart. Ultimately, this version of "The Middle" illuminates Butts' impressive range and uncanny ability to make even the most recognizable track her own with respect and reverence.

"It has been such an incredible year! And in the midst of these great things - viral songs, huge tour opportunities - all that positive attention can bring with it some negative moments too. I was feeling particularly down about myself after some of those negative comments online and starting to wonder if maybe they were right. Then one night at karaoke with friends - because that's what I, as a professional singer, do to make myself feel better," Butts shares with tongue firmly planted in cheek, "this girl started singing 'The Middle,' a song that I was very familiar with but reading the lyrics on the screen, it was the first time I was able to take in what the song meant and I started to tear up. I needed to hear those words in that exact moment. It was a reminder to me that I've worked my entire life for this dream, and I'll be damned if I let some keyboard warrior rain on my parade. I hope my version meets someone the way that song met me in that moment."

On the music video, she shares: "In Jimmy Eat World's original music video, a girl shows up to a party, strips her coat at the door and walks into a party where everyone is in their underwear. In this video, I wanted to pay tribute to that and throw my band in the back of a truck like we were on our way to that party," Butts says. "I called up Chris Beyrooty to direct and we headed to Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, TX. With the band dressed in their skivvies, we hit record and captured something hilariously beautiful."

In the spirit of her first covers EP, 2022's Sad Yeehaw Sessions, the Yeehaw Sessions sees Butts re-record, reimagine, and reinvigorate a handful of personal favorite tunes accompanied by her live band.

"A couple years ago I put out an EP called Sad Yeehaw Sessions, a collection of sad covers that I have always loved and wish I had written myself." Butts shares. "It fit perfectly with my album at the time, What Else Can She Do, which I had written during a difficult time in my life. After releasing Roadrunner!, which features much happier songs, I wanted folks to know that there were brighter days ahead. In keeping with that theme, we've created the antithesis of Sad Yeehaw Sessions, something upbeat, rowdy and fun....all cover songs that I've been performing live the last couple years."

After road-testing these renditions much to the delight of audiences everywhere, she has outfitted the EP with covers of "Red Wine Supernova" by Chappell Roan, "Sin Wagon" by The Chicks," "Tulsa Time" by Don Williams, as well as "The Middle." Plus, it boasts a new recording of her viral hit "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)," infusing it with a rush of energy.

