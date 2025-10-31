.

Kid Cudi Releases 'Neverland' Short Film

By Republic | Published: October 31, 2025
Kid Cudi announced today that Neverland, the highly anticipated short film that is available to stream exclusively on the Amazon Music app for Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ti West and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, Neverland is an on-screen adaptation of the first single from Cudi's recently released album, FREE. The film follows a 200-year-old vampire and his newly turned love during her first feeding experience. The star-studded cast features Cudi alongside Kiernan Shipka, Brittany Snow, Haley Joel Osment, Cary Elwes, and Brandon Scott.

In celebration of the film release, there will be a select number of limited edition, exclusive signed Popcorn Bucket inspired by Kid Cudi's short film Neverland, dropping exclusively in the Amazon Music app here. Also launching is a new collection of apparel available for fans to shop online on Cudi's official Amazon storefront at Amazon.com/kidcudi, as well as in the Amazon Music app.

