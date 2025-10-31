Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started' With New Album

South Florida superstar Kodak Black drops his eighth official studio album, Just Getting Started, out now via Vulture Love / Capitol Records. Equal parts vulnerable and ambitious, the 20-track project sports a bigger, more stately sound; a selectively stacked guest list including Chance the Rapper, Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Yachty, among others; and Kodak's most heart-on-sleeve lyrics to date with, of course, the rich vocal dynamism to match. Listen here.

Kodak is celebrating the new release with a pair of Florida arena shows: the Bill Kill Halloween Concerts. Tonight, October 31, he leads a lineup at Tampa's Yuengling Center rounded out by Skrilla, Real Boston Richey, Hotboii, and BLP KOSHER. Tomorrow, November 1, he headlines the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale backed by Sexyy Redd, Rob49, YTB Fatt, YKNIECE, 1900Rugrat, and KOSHER.

Just Getting Started is momentous indeed. That title isn't some kind of humble brag - Kodak means it. After emerging as a teen and becoming a man in full view of the public, he's stepping into a new era of his journey on the path into light, a sentiment summed up in the lyrics of dreamy trap-soul cut "Time to Be Free," when he croon-raps: "I'm happy I got another chance at life to be perfect / I'm open to new methods and to finding new purpose / I tend to mis-present myself sometimes to the public / I struggle to find balance and subscribe to disruptions / But I don't have no problems actin' on my intuition."

Fans were previously treated to singles like "Imma Shoot," where Kodak spits his grittiest bars over a track that's been lovingly compared by fans, peers, and press to his 2021 smash "Super Gremlin," which climbed to No. 3 on the Hot 100 and just recently surpassed half a billion Spotify streams. He also shared early highlight "Keys to the City," a cookout-ready cut dropped when he received the titular honor from his hometown, Pompano Beach, in recognition of his significant generosity and positive impact (he's also received keys to North Miami and San Antonio). And then there's the romantic "Still Get Chanel" where he and Chance freely mix humor, vulnerability, and their freewheeling deliveries.

The latter got best new music nods from Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Rolling Stone, and Grammy.com, among many others, with VIBE noting that, "Yak floats over the beat, continuing his trend of opening up," while HIGHSNOBIETY dug in, writing, "Chance's verse feels like a reconnection to his roots with a more mature POV [and] Kodak's sound fits his current pattern of musical evolution and duality with nods to his past style, making the track a satisfying blend of old inspiration and new growth from both artists."

