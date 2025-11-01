Lee Brice Shares 'Killed A Man' Video

(TPR) Curb Records hitmaker, Lee Brice, takes a reflective look back at his life and how far he's come in his latest release, "Killed the Man," out now. The track, written by Michael Whitworth, Troy Cartwright and Jared Conrad; and produced by Brice, Ben Glover and Jerrod Niemann, is the story of a man who takes stock of his life and reflects on the changes from who he was to who he is now with the help from the woman who made him a better man.

The song's themes also extend to anyone whose been faced with a call to change their lives and the evolution that comes alongside that change. Also out today via YouTube Premiere, is the cinematic official music video for "Killed the Man" directed by Chase Lauer.

"When I first heard this song, it made me look back at my own life - the man who I was, isn't the man I am today. I think the message is something anyone can relate to as we all strive to grow through life and its challenges. For me, "Killed The Man" feels like an evolution -becoming who God intended me to be, leaning into family, faith, and something bigger than myself." -Lee Brice

This year, Lee has been releasing new tracks kicking off 2025 with the ode to vulnerable masculinity, "Cry." The heartbreak anthem was then followed by "Said No Country Boy Ever" where Brice calls on some of his famous friends (Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson and Rob Hatch; aka The Traler Park) for a song that raises a glass to mama's fried chicken, honest hard work and hunting season. Stay tuned for even more new music coming from Brice.



Be sure to tune in on November 7th at 10am CT to Lee Brice's YouTube channel, where he will host a special "behind the video" afterparty for fans to ask questions and get behind the scenes stories of recording "Killed the Man" and its music video.

Related Stories

Lee Brice Announces New Single 'Killed The Man'

Lee Brice Joins Lineup For Las Vegas Songwriters Festival

Lee Brice Teams With The Traler Park For 'Said No Country Boy Ever'

Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates

News > Lee Brice