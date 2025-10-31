Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'

3-Time GRAMMY Award-winning and current CMA Group of the Year-nominated vocal group Little Big Town releases their newly compiled EP, Scattered, Smothered and Covered, available now on all streaming platforms.
The project marks a full-circle moment for the band, reviving their beloved Scattered, Smothered and Covered video series - a fan-favorite collection of inventive cover performances that first captivated audiences over a decade ago. With this EP, Little Big Town brings together some of their previously released renditions of classic songs across eras and genres, blending rich harmonies, heartfelt storytelling, and fresh collaborative energy.
From the anthemic pull of Wonderwall and the soaring emotion of Rocket Man to the warmth of Wichita Lineman featuring its legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb, the EP highlights Little Big Town's unmatched ability to blend tradition and innovation. Collaborations with Sugarland and Jake Owen add new dimensions to the group's signature harmonies, offering fans an inspired mix of nostalgia and discovery.
Scattered, Smothered and Covered Tracklist
Wonderwall (originally by Oasis)
Rocket Man (originally by Elton John)
Wichita Lineman - Live featuring Jimmy Webb (originally by Glen Campbell)
Take Me Home featuring Sugarland (originally by Phil Collins)
Hello, It's Me (originally by Todd Rundgren)
Life in a Northern Town - Live featuring Sugarland and Jake Owen (originally by The Dream Academy)
